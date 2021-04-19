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Public Elections or Private Elections
O'Believers
O'Believers
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52 views • April 19, 2021
The information of https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/ is based on the research of judge Anna Von Reitz, James Belcher, the Living Law Firm, and the team of world wide researchers who have been studying, searching and uncovering the truth for the last 40 years.

Judge Anna Von Reitz has assembled and shown us all the puzzle of fraud used to enslave the American people for 160 years by Corporations masquerading as our government, when in fact they are nothing but governmental services contractors assuming power they never had.

The information Anna provides is the big secret that has been purposely hidden from Americans (and everyone on planet Earth) for the last 160 years, by the 2 biggest commercial crime syndicates on the planet.

The process of declaring your political status back on the land and soil, joining your state assembly and going through the process of self governing, places we the living people back in control of our own destiny, and places us in a position to hold sway over the rogue corporations that are killing us and our planet.

It is time to get educated on these processes, lace up our boots, and get busy taking back control of our country, then mankind will have the model to take back control of planet Earth.

Educational resources: https://states.americanstatenationals.org/educational-information-2/

Correct Your Status - https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/correct-your-status

Why should I correct my status? https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/chart-your-course/f/why-should-i-correct-my-status---what-are-the-steps

Download and print - https://annavonreitz.com

Search Anna Von Reitz Website - https://searchannavonreitz.com/

The Peacekeeping Task force - https://pktf.americanstatenationals.org/

Published Articles - http://paulstramer.net

National Debt Relief - https://signinamerica.com/

Please Support the Assembly and Judge Anna using paypal donation at [email protected]

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Listen to TASA Updates on Podbean https://obelievers.podbean.com/

Download TASA audio version - https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=QCI#folder=9019570157

Download TASA 2020 Archive - https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=QCI#folder=9003996147

Download TASA 2019 Archive - https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=QCI#folder=9002943314

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