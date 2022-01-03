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What Are These "Experts" Up To, Biden Sets Up Testing Center For 2024 & Buckle Up For A Wild Year
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120 views • January 03, 2022
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Sources used in video:
We were right all along - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ben-shapiro-gets-it-right/
Why are they saying this now, what are they up to - https://twitter.com/AdamLaxalt/status/1476673051282444289
Why is Fauci saying this, I don't trust them - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/dr-fauci-look-children-hospitalized-many-hospitalized-covid-opposed-covid-video/
Another fucking lying expert - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/health-official-new-york-children?utm_source=lwc-trending&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=LWC-Trending%202021-12-31
Can't be too careful - https://twitter.com/magapolitics2/status/1474126847151681537
In case you thought this was going to end soon - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10355941/Biden-signs-137M-deal-COVID-test-factory-start-producing-83-3M-tests-month-late-2024.html
You better get yourself ready, from AnneMarie - https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q=internment%20resettlement%20specialist&;l=USA&from=mobRdr&utm_source=%2Fm%2F&utm_medium=redir&utm_campaign=dt&vjk=d3a985bb6fceb484
Wonder how the teachers feel politically - https://twitter.com/DeAngelisCorey/status/1476213756837388294
Remember, they always tell you what they're going to do - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvLDpot55wY
The WHO is worried US getting too much vaxx - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/no-country-can-boost-its-way-out-who-warns-booster-programs-could-prolong-pandemic
How did they make this many vaccines - https://www.bitchute.com/video/xFRWZHg7AUyS/ 11:06-12:10
Globull warming is getting ridiculous - https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/12/26/new-york-city-chain-saws-down-1000-trees-to-raise-park-8-10-feet-to-address-panic-over-3mm-sea-level-rise-protesters-watched-in-horror/
This can't get any more clown world, or can it - https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1475893368962039816
Search to see if your doctor is being paid off - https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/
Find out about how bad your vaxx batch is - http://howbad.info/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1477180646778933249
Song - Omicron Queen - https://media.fidosysop.org/watch.php?vid=ba8cd1aec
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
We were right all along - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ben-shapiro-gets-it-right/
Why are they saying this now, what are they up to - https://twitter.com/AdamLaxalt/status/1476673051282444289
Why is Fauci saying this, I don't trust them - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/dr-fauci-look-children-hospitalized-many-hospitalized-covid-opposed-covid-video/
Another fucking lying expert - https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/health-official-new-york-children?utm_source=lwc-trending&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=LWC-Trending%202021-12-31
Can't be too careful - https://twitter.com/magapolitics2/status/1474126847151681537
In case you thought this was going to end soon - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10355941/Biden-signs-137M-deal-COVID-test-factory-start-producing-83-3M-tests-month-late-2024.html
You better get yourself ready, from AnneMarie - https://www.indeed.com/jobs?q=internment%20resettlement%20specialist&;l=USA&from=mobRdr&utm_source=%2Fm%2F&utm_medium=redir&utm_campaign=dt&vjk=d3a985bb6fceb484
Wonder how the teachers feel politically - https://twitter.com/DeAngelisCorey/status/1476213756837388294
Remember, they always tell you what they're going to do - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IvLDpot55wY
The WHO is worried US getting too much vaxx - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/no-country-can-boost-its-way-out-who-warns-booster-programs-could-prolong-pandemic
How did they make this many vaccines - https://www.bitchute.com/video/xFRWZHg7AUyS/ 11:06-12:10
Globull warming is getting ridiculous - https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/12/26/new-york-city-chain-saws-down-1000-trees-to-raise-park-8-10-feet-to-address-panic-over-3mm-sea-level-rise-protesters-watched-in-horror/
This can't get any more clown world, or can it - https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1475893368962039816
Search to see if your doctor is being paid off - https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/
Find out about how bad your vaxx batch is - http://howbad.info/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1477180646778933249
Song - Omicron Queen - https://media.fidosysop.org/watch.php?vid=ba8cd1aec
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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