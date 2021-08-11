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VACCINATED CAUSING AN OUTBREAK! IMMUNOLOGIST CALLS OUT CDC'S POLITICAL HACKS & AGENDA. TRUTH CAUSES HARM.
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150 views • August 11, 2021
NEW! IMMUNOLOGIST SAYS THE VACCINATED ARE CAUSING THE SPREAD OF THE VARIANTS. VACCINES DO THE OPPOSITE. IMAGINE THAT!
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