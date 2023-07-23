Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 21

▪️Russian troops continue to strike Ukrainian military infrastructure in Odesa Region.

During the attack, AFU facilities in Zatoka, through which military equipment and ammunition supply routes pass, were hit.

▪️In the Kupyansk section, Russian units continue to expand their zone of control near Lyman Pershyi.

After the capture of the Molchanovo railroad station, the fighting shifted to the landings west and south of the village.

▪️South of Bakhmut, at the cost of significant losses, the AFU units once again managed to gain a foothold on the heights near Klishchiivka.

Despite the difficult situation, the Russian servicemen are holding their defenses on this section of the front.

▪️The AFU continue regular shelling of frontline areas of Donbass.

Donetsk, Horlivka, Yasinuvata and Staromikhailivka came under the enemy's strikes. Residential buildings were damaged. One person was wounded.

▪️In the Vuhledar sector, the AFU made a new attempt to attack in the direction of Vladymirivka.

After coming under concentrated artillery and anti-tank fire, the enemy suffered losses in personnel and equipment and retreated.

▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy continues to throw in assault groups and attack near Robotyne and Pyatykhatky.

At the same time, there is activity of the AFU aviation on this section of the front.

▪️The situation remains difficult in the Kherson direction, where the AFU is trying to build up its forces on islands in the Dnipro delta.

Russian troops are working to identify and destroy enemy landing groups.

Source @rybar