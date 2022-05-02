© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOCKING: Dave Rubin STORMS Off Set?! --- Slightly Offensive w/ Elijah Schaffer
Follow
1
Share
Report
58 views • May 02, 2022
Slightly Offensive w/ Elijah Schaffer --- Guests: Dave Rubin & Red Eagle | Ep 248
SUBSCRIBE TO THE AUDIO PODCAST: https://tinyurl.com/yn783xd2
The Ministry of Truth is finally here! After Elon Musk bought Twitter, giving us little doses of a WhitePill, the Biden administration is fighting back HARD. They are so mad and we are laughing. We are celebrating the small victories. Today we had some guy named Dave Rubin and of the course the legendary Red Eagle Politics. The attack on the youth hasn’t stopped, and we aren’t done fighting back! Cosplay of selling virginity to a werewolf? Yeah, it’s weird. Things are only getting weirder, but we are here to tackle these absurd narratives.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE AUDIO PODCAST: https://tinyurl.com/yn783xd2
The Ministry of Truth is finally here! After Elon Musk bought Twitter, giving us little doses of a WhitePill, the Biden administration is fighting back HARD. They are so mad and we are laughing. We are celebrating the small victories. Today we had some guy named Dave Rubin and of the course the legendary Red Eagle Politics. The attack on the youth hasn’t stopped, and we aren’t done fighting back! Cosplay of selling virginity to a werewolf? Yeah, it’s weird. Things are only getting weirder, but we are here to tackle these absurd narratives.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.