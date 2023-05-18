Innovator or Instigator 🤔 Will Elon Musk Stand For Free Speech 🗣️ - David Icke

London Real





May 18, 2023





First Published: November 2022

ROSE/ICKE 8: BANNED 🚫 Watch Now at https://freedomplatform.tv

💰 The Wealth Academy: https://londonreal.tv/wealth

🔥 The Crypto & DeFi Accelerator: https://londonreal.tv/defi-ytd

🇺🇸 Biden bombed the Nord Stream?! https://londonreal.tv/nordstream





David Icke is often simply described as a ‘conspiracy theorist’, although this feels a little too vague and dismissive. In reality, David has dedicated the last 30 years of his life to investigating, researching, questioning, documenting, and writing about “who and what is really controlling the world”. And I would argue despite his outspoken nature, he is most often misunderstood, at least by those who fail to listen.





🔔 SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToLondonReal

▶️ FREE FULL EPISODES: https://londonreal.tv/episodes

🎁 FREE 30 Day Audible Trial: https://londonreal.tv/audible





#LondonReal #LondonRealTV #BrianRose





LATEST EPISODE: https://londonreal.link/latest





-

DISCLAIMER: Content on this channel references an opinion and is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.

LESS

Category Entertainment





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/pZKJmKTqLBs/



