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Wolf Among Christians - Street Ministries Seven Exposed
Living for Jesus Ministry
Living for Jesus Ministry
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44 views • October 13, 2021
Wolf Among Christians
On this video, a brother in Christ is exposing the channel Street Ministries Seven. It is very shocking, sad and disturbing, but I think that it’s important to show. May God have grace and mercy on Street Ministries Seven and all of the followers.
Original Video: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YRxhuEN8xhA
Another video on this: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lRb6NEhbHCA
What Bible says: https://www.openbible.info/topics/false_christians

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Copyright and 'fair use' disclaimer:
This educational video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been authorized by the copyright owner. We are using this material strictly for educational purposes ONLY. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material used in this video is distributed without profit. The views expressed in this video are solely the views of the creator of this video teaching and NOT to reflect the copyrighted material directly
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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