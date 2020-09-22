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003 Hosea 2:1-13 (Expository Study of Hosea) 1 of 2
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4 views • September 22, 2020
Current Events Update: April 2020 scandal regarding the sex offender hired by Cedarville University (Ohio) is just one example of many that demonstrate what a SOFT stand on Sodom will produce.
In our study, we look at the first half of Hosea chapter 2 in our expository study of the book of Hosea as God rebukes Israel of her apostasy, warns of impending judgment for their refusal to repent, and just how this is applied in context. The immediate prophetic application to Israel, the last days prophetic application to Israel, the devotional warning this is to each of us as individuals and and the spiritual application to the apostate, end time, lukewarm, Laodicean Church of this present day.
http://bbfohio.com
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Hosea Sexual Offender Cedarville University Sodom Gomer Jezreel Israel Apostasy End Times Last Days Rebuke Prophecy Church
In our study, we look at the first half of Hosea chapter 2 in our expository study of the book of Hosea as God rebukes Israel of her apostasy, warns of impending judgment for their refusal to repent, and just how this is applied in context. The immediate prophetic application to Israel, the last days prophetic application to Israel, the devotional warning this is to each of us as individuals and and the spiritual application to the apostate, end time, lukewarm, Laodicean Church of this present day.
http://bbfohio.com
http://bbfohioradio.com
Hosea Sexual Offender Cedarville University Sodom Gomer Jezreel Israel Apostasy End Times Last Days Rebuke Prophecy Church
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