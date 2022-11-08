Rightly Dividing The Book of Revelation

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Robert Breaker
Nov 7, 2022
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about how to Rightly Divide the Book of Revelation, and the mess people get into when they don't do that.
NOTE: I said at about 3:55 "the book of John." I meant to say: "The book of Revelation." (Missed that in editing).
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