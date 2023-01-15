Create New Account
We Are All In A Putrid Snow Globe...Most Have No Clue 1/14/23
96 views
Agapes Light
Published 17 hours ago |

251 views Jan 14, 2023 Look how thick the air is in the beginning of this video on the Huntington Beach Pier. Many might thing it's marine layer or some kind of ocean fog....it is not....not from all I have witnessed for years. Lately these operations have been getting worse...with no mention from the news.


https://youtu.be/pC6asIz42Bs

Keywords
current eventsnewstechnologyentertainmentmusicspiritbelief systemsmedical sciencescumbagsavians

