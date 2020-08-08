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EP 71: Paul is Dead?!? Britney and Justin Too?!? Celebrity Clones
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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356 views • August 08, 2020
This week we get into a really crazy conspiracy theory... that some celebrities have been replaced by body doubles and in some cases even cloned and replaced. We talk about the Paul McCartney "Paul is Dead" conspiracy, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Avril Lavigne, Eminem, and more! This is another wild conversation so grab your tinfoil hats and enjoy this week's Homewrecker Podcast!

Episode Links:

Watch this episode uncut on YouTube:

Watch this episode uncut on Brighteon:

www.sageofquay.com

The Illuminati's Secret Celebrity Murder and Cloning Centers, Explained: https://gizmodo.com/the-illuminati-s-secret-celebrity-murder-and-cloning-ce-1771968163

Why Fans Think Avril Lavigne Died and Was Replaced By a Clone Named Melissa: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/shortcuts/2017/may/15/avril-lavigne-melissa-cloning-conspiracy-theories

Imposter Alert! Nine Ridiculous Conspiracy Theories About Celebrity Changelings: https://www.nme.com/blogs/nme-blogs/celebrity-imposter-theory-clone-miley-2072581


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https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.alexarionfitness.com


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Keywords
podcastentertainmentconspiracy theorypaul is deadpaul mccartneyclonescelebrity deathscelebrity replacements
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy