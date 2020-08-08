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EP 71: Paul is Dead?!? Britney and Justin Too?!? Celebrity Clones
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356 views • August 08, 2020
This week we get into a really crazy conspiracy theory... that some celebrities have been replaced by body doubles and in some cases even cloned and replaced. We talk about the Paul McCartney "Paul is Dead" conspiracy, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Avril Lavigne, Eminem, and more! This is another wild conversation so grab your tinfoil hats and enjoy this week's Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links:
Watch this episode uncut on YouTube:
Watch this episode uncut on Brighteon:
www.sageofquay.com
The Illuminati's Secret Celebrity Murder and Cloning Centers, Explained: https://gizmodo.com/the-illuminati-s-secret-celebrity-murder-and-cloning-ce-1771968163
Why Fans Think Avril Lavigne Died and Was Replaced By a Clone Named Melissa: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/shortcuts/2017/may/15/avril-lavigne-melissa-cloning-conspiracy-theories
Imposter Alert! Nine Ridiculous Conspiracy Theories About Celebrity Changelings: https://www.nme.com/blogs/nme-blogs/celebrity-imposter-theory-clone-miley-2072581
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Homewreckerpod/posts
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Watch this episode uncut on YouTube:
Watch this episode uncut on Brighteon:
www.sageofquay.com
The Illuminati's Secret Celebrity Murder and Cloning Centers, Explained: https://gizmodo.com/the-illuminati-s-secret-celebrity-murder-and-cloning-ce-1771968163
Why Fans Think Avril Lavigne Died and Was Replaced By a Clone Named Melissa: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/shortcuts/2017/may/15/avril-lavigne-melissa-cloning-conspiracy-theories
Imposter Alert! Nine Ridiculous Conspiracy Theories About Celebrity Changelings: https://www.nme.com/blogs/nme-blogs/celebrity-imposter-theory-clone-miley-2072581
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/Homewreckerpod/posts
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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