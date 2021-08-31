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NSW Government Confession: 993 COVID Deaths not FROM Covid
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180 views • August 31, 2021
Music
Sky - Toccata (Video)
Song
Toccata
Artist
Sky
Album
Toccata
Licensed to YouTube by
The Orchard Music, WMG (on behalf of Cherry Red Records); Sony ATV Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Polaris Hub AB, LatinAutor - SonyATV, and 9 Music Rights Societies
Bach's "Toccata and Fugue in D Minor"
Links:
NSW Govt confession that most of the 933 Aussie deaths were not FROM COVID
but most likely had COVID or had recovered from COVID
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9937169/Coronavirus-Australia-NSW-Health-switches-recording-deaths-instead-Covid.html
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Sky - Toccata (Video)
Song
Toccata
Artist
Sky
Album
Toccata
Licensed to YouTube by
The Orchard Music, WMG (on behalf of Cherry Red Records); Sony ATV Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Polaris Hub AB, LatinAutor - SonyATV, and 9 Music Rights Societies
Bach's "Toccata and Fugue in D Minor"
Links:
NSW Govt confession that most of the 933 Aussie deaths were not FROM COVID
but most likely had COVID or had recovered from COVID
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9937169/Coronavirus-Australia-NSW-Health-switches-recording-deaths-instead-Covid.html
Find me on:
https://www.facebook.com/craigpeter.deegee.5
Telegram
https://t.me/CraigPeterDG
Parler
https://parler.com/profile/CraigPeterDG/posts
Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/craigpeterdg
Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/craigpeterdg/
Wordpress
https://ashj69a.wordpress.com/
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zs2mOYlo1Cmr/Craig Peter DG
Rumble
https://rumble.com/Craig Peter DG
GAB Social
https://gab.com/CraigPeterDeeGee
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/craigpeterdg
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@CraigPeterDG:a
Thankyou for watching. Please Like, Share and Subscribe
Keep up the fight. Stay in the fight! The preservation of ALL our inherent human rights depend on it.
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