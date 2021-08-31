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NSW Government Confession: 993 COVID Deaths not FROM Covid
CraigPeterDG
CraigPeterDG
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180 views • August 31, 2021
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Sky - Toccata (Video)
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Toccata
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Sky
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Toccata
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The Orchard Music, WMG (on behalf of Cherry Red Records); Sony ATV Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Polaris Hub AB, LatinAutor - SonyATV, and 9 Music Rights Societies

Bach's "Toccata and Fugue in D Minor"

Links:
NSW Govt confession that most of the 933 Aussie deaths were not FROM COVID
but most likely had COVID or had recovered from COVID

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9937169/Coronavirus-Australia-NSW-Health-switches-recording-deaths-instead-Covid.html

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