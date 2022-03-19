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Episode 340: Christianity in Corporatism?
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10 views • March 19, 2022
See full description and References at: https://bit.ly/37J3Qu3
Christianity in Corporatism?
Is there Christianity in Corporatism? I am using the broad definition of Corporatism here: ‘the control of a state or organization by large interest groups.’ Can Christianity be the active morality in state or organizational, including corporate business, ethics? Who is determining business ethics at the corporate level and at the small/medium business level? What about the responsibility of every person who is in leadership or management? Are you not, by the classical definition, a magistrate? That being true, Are you not responsible before God for the moral determination of all persons and ethical decisions that are in your managerial realm?
Therefore, is it not true that the elected, the bureaucrats, corporate executives and managers, business owners, middle managers and so on, have a responsibility to uphold true and faithful righteousness and morality (period).
One present Example of No Moral leadership in Corporatism:
‘I Will Literally Fight You, Bitch:’ Yale Law Students Disrupt Panel Featuring Alliance Defending Freedom - https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2022/03/17/i-will-literally-fight-you-bitch-yale-law-students-disrupt-panel-featuring-alliance-defending-freedom/
‘Yale Law School Associate Dean Ellen Cosgrove was present the entire time, but did not confront any of the students, despite their actions violating the school’s free speech policies, the Free Beacon notes.’
This week I don’t hold back the full charge of Reformed Biblical truth regarding ‘taking the Kingdom by storm’. I take us through a quick survey of Foundational ethics and morality in governance, be it a governing entity, educational system or business related to economy as well as liberty. My Foundational references are, of course Samuel Adams, but I also look at a couple of the other founders and pastors that influenced the American Puritan work ethic.
I am hitting it hard from the work by Thomas Watson, ‘The Christian Soldier Or Heaven Taken By Storm.’ Grab the saddle horn because Watson shakes the very core of your being with truth...
See the rest of the posting at: https://bit.ly/37J3Qu3
Christianity in Corporatism?
Is there Christianity in Corporatism? I am using the broad definition of Corporatism here: ‘the control of a state or organization by large interest groups.’ Can Christianity be the active morality in state or organizational, including corporate business, ethics? Who is determining business ethics at the corporate level and at the small/medium business level? What about the responsibility of every person who is in leadership or management? Are you not, by the classical definition, a magistrate? That being true, Are you not responsible before God for the moral determination of all persons and ethical decisions that are in your managerial realm?
Therefore, is it not true that the elected, the bureaucrats, corporate executives and managers, business owners, middle managers and so on, have a responsibility to uphold true and faithful righteousness and morality (period).
One present Example of No Moral leadership in Corporatism:
‘I Will Literally Fight You, Bitch:’ Yale Law Students Disrupt Panel Featuring Alliance Defending Freedom - https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2022/03/17/i-will-literally-fight-you-bitch-yale-law-students-disrupt-panel-featuring-alliance-defending-freedom/
‘Yale Law School Associate Dean Ellen Cosgrove was present the entire time, but did not confront any of the students, despite their actions violating the school’s free speech policies, the Free Beacon notes.’
This week I don’t hold back the full charge of Reformed Biblical truth regarding ‘taking the Kingdom by storm’. I take us through a quick survey of Foundational ethics and morality in governance, be it a governing entity, educational system or business related to economy as well as liberty. My Foundational references are, of course Samuel Adams, but I also look at a couple of the other founders and pastors that influenced the American Puritan work ethic.
I am hitting it hard from the work by Thomas Watson, ‘The Christian Soldier Or Heaven Taken By Storm.’ Grab the saddle horn because Watson shakes the very core of your being with truth...
See the rest of the posting at: https://bit.ly/37J3Qu3
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