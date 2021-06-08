TruNews - 8/6/21*

Aug 6, 2021"DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: COVID VACCINE HAS LIKELY KILLED 45,000 AND INJURED HALF A MILLION"Courtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Edward Szall welcomes Dr. Peter McCullough to the Godcast, as together they discuss the vaccine hazards that are becoming apparent through the deaths and injuries being registered. Rick Wiles shares his response and presses further with the CDC revelation that the vaccinated are spreading the virus.Lauren Witzke and Edward Szall welcome Roosh V, as they discuss his radical transformation from notorious pick-up artist to committed follower of Christ.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (8/06/21)Dr. Peter McCullough on Magnetized Arms and Vaccine Injuries:Roosh Valalizadeh, Former Pick-up Artist Saved by Christ:🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror