Donald Trump Jr. | Biden's woke Pentagon: Trans inclusion is a "national security imperative"
Donald Trump Jr. | Biden’s woke Pentagon: Trans inclusion is a “national security imperative”

Also Biden’s Pentagon: Hmm, what’s the deal with this recruiting crisis??? Our enemies are laughing at us like never before


@DonaldJTrumpJr

FULL episode:

https://rumble.com/v44j7zi-happy-new-year-the-best-of-2023-and-how-we-win-in-2024-triggered-ep.97.html

don trump jrtriggereddoj corruptionwoke militarybiden regime

