Blessed Are the Barren and the Wombs That Never Bare (2 of 3) + 2nd Seal Fake Alien Invasion?

The second seal theory discussion begins around 8 minutes in or so. A fake, worldwide alien invasion would effectively take peace from the earth while still opening the door for Pharmakeia to control everything. An “alien virus” could be “mishandled,” causing countries to attack one another.





It’s just a theory. I have no idea.





No one does, and if they say otherwise, they are lying to your face. Scripture doesn’t tell us everything but I could study full-time for 100 years and STILL barely know anything compared to the riches that may be found with careful, deep, thorough study. :)





Free newsletter: https://non-toxic-home.org/





Pharmakeia article: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/why-revelation-1823-is-so-important-now





Chemical fire article: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/could-this-be-what-i-was-smelling-and-reacting-to





Foraging info: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books





How I Study the Deep Things, Yo: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HOyTRg6CPJin/





Also in this discussion:

- Ugh, the enemy sure does love to attack.

- What is the everlasting covenant? (I had to look into this one!)

- Are you polluting the land?

- An outcry for alcohol

- The cure for trauma. It’s free. Yay! You’re welcome. I just saved you tons of money!

- Poison and drought= prophecy

- Selections from Isaiah 24





Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1





We do not strive, debate, or have time to monitor social media. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!





Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):





Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69





EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc





Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629





How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us





Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop





Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!





This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.





Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer