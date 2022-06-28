MMS Destroys Big Pharma

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Monday, June 27th, 2022 Live StreamGuests: Mark Grenon and Lana
Bonnie Henry has been exposed as BC Health Minister. She knew the injections were not safe, it is an email string of BC website.Check out this 42 page Response package: https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf
LANA:
www.HealthRevolutionSolution.com
Our Telegram channels:
This is our support channel where people can ask questions:
MMS Drinking Buddy -- https://t.me/MMSDrinkingBuddy
This is our resource channel where we have all of the documents and testimonial videos and also where we hold live voice chats Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm EST.
MMS/Chlorine Dioxide Resources -- https://t.me/MMSChlorineDioxide
MARK GRENON:
1. Printed Books: https://www.printshopcentral.com/bookstore/book/-imagine-a-world-without-dis-ease-is-it-possible-volume-one
Note: For international shipping please contact this email that they will help you:
www.printshopcentral.com Attn: Mark Grenon’s books
(All 3 volumes are on this site)
2. eBooks: https://g2church.ecwid.com/All-Three-Volumes-E-books-of-Imagine-A-World-Without-DIS-EASE-p203756591
3. Donation site: https://www.givesendgo.com/G26YV
4. Rumble Documentary: https://rumble.com/vm8dkf-chlorine-dioxide-the-universal-remedy-that-drug-companies-hate.html
5. Brighteon Documentary: https://www.brighteon.com/6025156124001
6. Brighteon Documenta /8506ca4e-9111-45b7-b5da-3a0188cf8a1c
7. Ann Vandersteel Interview Oct. 12th: https://rumble.com/vnn573-phplive2021.html?fbclid=IwAR3amItXUqxbt5Vuc39D2GuqYRbcb-B9M8L8H3U9PYDQVFSpc_WLLm_Y74E
8. Ann Vandersteel Interview: Sept. 9th 2021:
https://rumble.com/vmaoe1-september-9-2021-the-mark-grenon-story-and-china-to-the-rescue-with-dr.-li-.html
9. Stew Peters interview March 2020: https://rumble.com/vx4ykz-call-in-from-columbia-prison-missionary-family-arrested-for-curing-chlorine.html
10. Maryam Interview:
https://rumble.com/vp01rg-behind-bars-in-colombia-mark-grenon-from-genesis-church-shares-his-story-vi.html
11. David Oates Interview: https://rumble.com/vqahwv-behind-prison-bars-medical-political-prisoner-mark-grenon-reveals-the-truth.html?mref=96l13&mc=29jya
12. Deprivation of Rights: https://www.honeycolony.com/article/the-timeline-of-the-depravation-of-rights-under-color-of-law-and-the-conspiracy-against-rights-title-section-241-242-and-the-offenders/
13. StopHate interview: https://rumble.com/vrm15v-mark-grenon-from-his-colombian-prison.html
14. Mike Adams interview: https://www.brighteon.com/d08c6796-9575-4f23-8ca5-66e160d8af5b
15. David Samurall interview: https://rumble.com/vrm15v-mark-grenon-from-his-colombian-prison.html
16. https://projectcamelotportal.com/2021/12/17/pastor-mark-grenon-free-mark-3-sons-chlorine-dioxide/
17. https://rumble.com/v17w431-chlorine-dioxide-when-something-is-censored-or-lied-about-you-need-it..html
18. Stew Peters: https://rumble.com/vx4ykz-call-in-from-https://rumble.com/vx4ykz-call-in-from-columbia-prison-missionary-family-arrested-for-curing-chlorine.html
A WARRIOR CALLS:
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed for live stream access every Monday and Thursday @8pm EST
***The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257