MMS Destroys Big Pharma

Monday, June 27th, 2022 Live StreamGuests: Mark Grenon and Lana

Bonnie Henry has been exposed as BC Health Minister. She knew the injections were not safe, it is an email string of BC website.Check out this 42 page Response package: https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf



LANA:

www.HealthRevolutionSolution.com

Our Telegram channels:

This is our support channel where people can ask questions:

MMS Drinking Buddy -- https://t.me/MMSDrinkingBuddy





This is our resource channel where we have all of the documents and testimonial videos and also where we hold live voice chats Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm EST.

MMS/Chlorine Dioxide Resources -- https://t.me/MMSChlorineDioxide





MARK GRENON:

1. Printed Books: https://www.printshopcentral.com/bookstore/book/-imagine-a-world-without-dis-ease-is-it-possible-volume-one





Note: For international shipping please contact this email that they will help you:





www.printshopcentral.com Attn: Mark Grenon’s books





(All 3 volumes are on this site)





2. eBooks: https://g2church.ecwid.com/All-Three-Volumes-E-books-of-Imagine-A-World-Without-DIS-EASE-p203756591





3. Donation site: https://www.givesendgo.com/G26YV





4. Rumble Documentary: https://rumble.com/vm8dkf-chlorine-dioxide-the-universal-remedy-that-drug-companies-hate.html





5. Brighteon Documentary: https://www.brighteon.com/6025156124001





6. Brighteon Documenta /8506ca4e-9111-45b7-b5da-3a0188cf8a1c





7. Ann Vandersteel Interview Oct. 12th: https://rumble.com/vnn573-phplive2021.html?fbclid=IwAR3amItXUqxbt5Vuc39D2GuqYRbcb-B9M8L8H3U9PYDQVFSpc_WLLm_Y74E





8. Ann Vandersteel Interview: Sept. 9th 2021:





https://rumble.com/vmaoe1-september-9-2021-the-mark-grenon-story-and-china-to-the-rescue-with-dr.-li-.html





9. Stew Peters interview March 2020: https://rumble.com/vx4ykz-call-in-from-columbia-prison-missionary-family-arrested-for-curing-chlorine.html





10. Maryam Interview:

https://rumble.com/vp01rg-behind-bars-in-colombia-mark-grenon-from-genesis-church-shares-his-story-vi.html





11. David Oates Interview: https://rumble.com/vqahwv-behind-prison-bars-medical-political-prisoner-mark-grenon-reveals-the-truth.html?mref=96l13&mc=29jya





12. Deprivation of Rights: https://www.honeycolony.com/article/the-timeline-of-the-depravation-of-rights-under-color-of-law-and-the-conspiracy-against-rights-title-section-241-242-and-the-offenders/





13. StopHate interview: https://rumble.com/vrm15v-mark-grenon-from-his-colombian-prison.html





14. Mike Adams interview: https://www.brighteon.com/d08c6796-9575-4f23-8ca5-66e160d8af5b





15. David Samurall interview: https://rumble.com/vrm15v-mark-grenon-from-his-colombian-prison.html





16. https://projectcamelotportal.com/2021/12/17/pastor-mark-grenon-free-mark-3-sons-chlorine-dioxide/





17. https://rumble.com/v17w431-chlorine-dioxide-when-something-is-censored-or-lied-about-you-need-it..html





18. Stew Peters: https://rumble.com/vx4ykz-call-in-from-https://rumble.com/vx4ykz-call-in-from-columbia-prison-missionary-family-arrested-for-curing-chlorine.html









A WARRIOR CALLS:

www.bit.ly/awclivefeed for live stream access every Monday and Thursday @8pm EST





***The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257