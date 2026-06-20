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Tulsi Gabbard Exposes Fauci! Trump's Reflecting Pool Aglae Bloom & Paint Peeling | Top News 6/19/26
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Weekly News Report! Tulsi Gabbard has just confirmed what we all suspected. The outgoing Director of National Intelligence on Friday declassified documents showing a long-running US program that has funded a worldwide network of biolabs, including in Ukraine. New Bombshell report details the internal White House freakout over the Epstein files and the subsequent cover-up. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/tulsi-gabbard-exposes-fauci/

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