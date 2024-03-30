❗️Ukrainian Energy boss Admits the Accuracy of Russian Strikes

❗️Ukrainian Energy boss admits: "The accuracy of Russian missiles is amazing"

🇷🇺💪The director of the Ukrainian energy company DTEK is impressed with the Russian weapons.

Zmievskaya Thermal Power Plant in the Kharkov region was completely destroyed by Russia’s blow, - Centerenergo





▪️At one of the largest thermal power plants, a missile strike on March 22 “destroyed all units and damaged auxiliary equipment. The degree of destruction varies, from complete to significant. Now the enterprise continues to clear out the rubble and there is no access to most of the equipment. Therefore, there is no opportunity to more accurately assess the scale of damage, exact figures regarding the amount required for restoration, as well as any forecasts regarding the time of repairs,” Centerenergo reports.



