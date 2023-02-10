Rescue efforts continue in quake-rocked Türkiye

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RT
Feb 10, 2023
Four days after a disastrous earthquake killed more 20,00 people, rescue efforts continue in quake-battered areas of both Türkiye and Syria, which are home to more than 13.5 million people.
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