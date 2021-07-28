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ANOTHER 16 YEAR OLD HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYER MURDERED BY THE FAKE PFIZER VAXXXINE
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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261 views • July 28, 2021
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Ivan James Hicks Jr., a 16 year old, 6-foot-4, 300 pound football player was killed by the Pfizer vaxxxine on July 13th, 2021. They're pretending to investigate his death now. They really just keep looking everywhere, except the most obvious place:
235 East 42nd Street Manhattan
New York City, New York
10017
United States

I wonder how may football players need to die before they finally acknowledge that it's the vaccine? I think an entire team could get wiped out, all with acute reactions to the vaccine, they'd still attempt to point the blame at something else.

SOURCES:

1. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1475434
2. https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2021/07/15/pa-high-school-football-player-dies-after-collapsing-during-scrimmage/7976505002/
3. https://twitter.com/letthemplaypa/status/1415626851167490048
4. https://patch.com/pennsylvania/westchester/community-mourns-after-death-chesco-hs-football-player
5. https://6abc.com/west-catholic-football-player-dies-before-game-ivan-james-jr-high-school/10888099/
6. https://chescotimes.com/?p=34790
7. https://www.hudl.com/profile/13432661/Ivan-Hicks
8. https://twitter.com/ivanhicks75
9. https://www.maxpreps.com/athlete/ivan-hicks/7PpLc9GwEemAzfp8ouYFiw/default.htm
10. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-june-25-2021
Video Source: bootcamp
Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationcovid
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