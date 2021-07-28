© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ANOTHER 16 YEAR OLD HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYER MURDERED BY THE FAKE PFIZER VAXXXINE
Follow
3
Share
Report
261 views • July 28, 2021
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Ivan James Hicks Jr., a 16 year old, 6-foot-4, 300 pound football player was killed by the Pfizer vaxxxine on July 13th, 2021. They're pretending to investigate his death now. They really just keep looking everywhere, except the most obvious place:
235 East 42nd Street Manhattan
New York City, New York
10017
United States
I wonder how may football players need to die before they finally acknowledge that it's the vaccine? I think an entire team could get wiped out, all with acute reactions to the vaccine, they'd still attempt to point the blame at something else.
SOURCES:
1. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1475434
2. https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2021/07/15/pa-high-school-football-player-dies-after-collapsing-during-scrimmage/7976505002/
3. https://twitter.com/letthemplaypa/status/1415626851167490048
4. https://patch.com/pennsylvania/westchester/community-mourns-after-death-chesco-hs-football-player
5. https://6abc.com/west-catholic-football-player-dies-before-game-ivan-james-jr-high-school/10888099/
6. https://chescotimes.com/?p=34790
7. https://www.hudl.com/profile/13432661/Ivan-Hicks
8. https://twitter.com/ivanhicks75
9. https://www.maxpreps.com/athlete/ivan-hicks/7PpLc9GwEemAzfp8ouYFiw/default.htm
10. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-june-25-2021
Video Source: bootcamp
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Ivan James Hicks Jr., a 16 year old, 6-foot-4, 300 pound football player was killed by the Pfizer vaxxxine on July 13th, 2021. They're pretending to investigate his death now. They really just keep looking everywhere, except the most obvious place:
235 East 42nd Street Manhattan
New York City, New York
10017
United States
I wonder how may football players need to die before they finally acknowledge that it's the vaccine? I think an entire team could get wiped out, all with acute reactions to the vaccine, they'd still attempt to point the blame at something else.
SOURCES:
1. https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1475434
2. https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2021/07/15/pa-high-school-football-player-dies-after-collapsing-during-scrimmage/7976505002/
3. https://twitter.com/letthemplaypa/status/1415626851167490048
4. https://patch.com/pennsylvania/westchester/community-mourns-after-death-chesco-hs-football-player
5. https://6abc.com/west-catholic-football-player-dies-before-game-ivan-james-jr-high-school/10888099/
6. https://chescotimes.com/?p=34790
7. https://www.hudl.com/profile/13432661/Ivan-Hicks
8. https://twitter.com/ivanhicks75
9. https://www.maxpreps.com/athlete/ivan-hicks/7PpLc9GwEemAzfp8ouYFiw/default.htm
10. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-june-25-2021
Video Source: bootcamp
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.