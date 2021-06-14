The Advantages of Doing Buisness in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico has been working hard to bring new businesses and high net worth individuals to the island, and as a territory, they’re offering tax deals to US citizens that can’t be matched by any foreign country.Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory and Puerto Ricans are American citizens but don’t have congressional representation and do not vote in federal elections. And since there can be no taxation without representation, Puerto Rico does not pay U.S. Federal taxes​.Puerto Rico tax benefits for crypto should be on your radar as well as Act 22, “The Individual Investors Act”. The gains in both your stock & crypto portfolios are considered Puerto Rican sourced income and taxed at a 0% capital gains rate.Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 735 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.