Horrific, Exclusive Images, Circuits In Covid Jab Internet Router Causes Circuits To Self Assemble.
Dune Drifter
Published 2 months ago |

https://rumble.com/v1m9ltu-horrific-exclusive-images-circuits-in-covid-jab-internet-router-causes-circ.html


Original Soure:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/f85CBk3bcmxc/


Forwarded by:-

https://t.me/AnnadeBuisseretUKLawyer/4133


Matt Taylor shows incredible geometric shapes in C0VlD injections. When he turns on a nearby 4G router, some kind of nano-circuits assemble, then gradually fade when he turns off the router!


Stew Peters.


MATT TAYLOR With STEW PETERS


UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Jabbed and Tagged, evidence of, nano circuitry 

nano circuitryjabbed and taggedevidence of

