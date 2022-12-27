Let Us Examine Ourselves Whether We Are In The Faith

2 Corinthians 13:5
King James Version Bible
5 Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?
