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The New Gold Rush in the Amazon!!!
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27 views • October 10, 2020
Dumping tons of mercury into the environment so people can stock pile it makes no sense to me when the environment suffers so much.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-no...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/rec...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/res...
https://news.mongabay.com/2020/10/mining-covers-more-than-20-of-indigenous-territory-in-the-amazon/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935198938282
https://pubs.usgs.gov/fs/2005/3014/
https://news.mongabay.com/2020/10/mining-covers-more-than-20-of-indigenous-territory-in-the-amazon/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-no...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/rec...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/res...
https://news.mongabay.com/2020/10/mining-covers-more-than-20-of-indigenous-territory-in-the-amazon/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0013935198938282
https://pubs.usgs.gov/fs/2005/3014/
https://news.mongabay.com/2020/10/mining-covers-more-than-20-of-indigenous-territory-in-the-amazon/
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