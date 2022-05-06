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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Back In The Saddle After Two Month Vacation on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (01.23.18)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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100 views • May 06, 2022

Dr. Daniels talks about her trip to The Philippines where she took a nasty, but uneventful., fall on a mountain and her not so good experience with Pancha Karma in India. 

Here are some questions asked and answered during this show: 

-What is the cause and cure for frequent urination, listener’s Urologist is suggesting treating with Botox Lady with 50 revolutions around the sun, wants to know about tinnitus and swelling in ear canal 

-What could this swelling be on the right side of my abdomen? 

-I really like the Small Flowered Willow Herb brew. Seems to be good for hair and skin like you say. Can you tell how you came across it and more about the mechanism? 

-Can you explain what causes Lupus? 

-Rachel has some hair growth on her face and wants to know if she can use turpentine topically 

-Do you have a remedy for eye floaters? 

-What is Dr. Daniels ingredient recipe, the one with Cayenne and ACV for heart attack…immediately after occurring? 

-My husband has several moles, not quite the size of a dime…are these dangerous? 

-Jennifer what do you think about urine therapy and distilled water? Basically looping the two liquids. Drink the water, pee then drink your pee? 

-Healing bones in Nursing home and interesting opinions from Dr. Daniels on meds and Hospital food Plus Much more! 

 

 

FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387 

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947 

 

https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-back-saddle-two-month-vacation-january-23-2018/ 

Keywords
vaccinesheart attacklymeindiatinnitusphilippinesautoimmunecayennecollagensyphilisacvmolesurine therapylupusone radio networkdr jennifer danielsfacial hairturpentinebroken bonespatrick timponefrequent urinationfell off mountainpancha karmaeye floatersbone healing
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