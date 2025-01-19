BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Synthetic RNA is not from God like carbon which cannot be taxed
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

What can't you do with synthetic RNA, anything, according to God, unless you inject it into the human being, you can't do anything. And our God-given immune system, we can't be a caterpillar because it's all about the expression of genes. It's epigenetic. It's not genetic. We have through plants, we have through God's nature, anything with carbon in it, by the way, he cannot tax carbon because he is not God, and he cannot tax God, and we are one nation under God.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 01/08/20205

Clay Clark Thrivetime Show: https://rumble.com/v67bzdj-doctor-judy-mikovits-why-did-yuval-noah-harari-say-you-wont.html

Synthetic mRNA, GMO, intending to be GOD, and they can not!: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/synthetic-mrna-gmo-intending-to-be-god-and-they-can-not


healthnewstruthtaxcarbonrnajudy mikovitsmrna
