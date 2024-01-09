Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 7, 2023

Quo Vadis





Jan 8, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro for January 7, 2024:





Dear children, I suffer for what is coming to you.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





Do not move ye away from the truth.





The brightness of the truth will be extinguished in many places and My poor children will walk like blind men guiding other blind men.





The blurred mirror will prevent My poor children from seeing what is true.





Remain faithful to the truth and do not allow the demon to deceive you.





In the lessons of the past ye will find the true path to Heaven.





Onward, without fear!





My Jesus will be with you.





Give Me your hands and I will conduct you to holiness.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace to Pedro Regis on March 26th, 2022:





Dear children, do not forget: in everything, God first.





If man’s desire comes from an evil heart, he will not have God’s Blessing.





Tell everyone that when God speaks, He wants to be heeded.





Do not delay in answering the Lord’s Call.





Pray.





Only by the strength of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come.





Turn to Jesus.





Your victory is in Him.





Turn away from the world, and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created.





Repent of your sins and seek the Mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of confession.





The spiritual cure for humanity is in confession and in the Eucharist.





You are heading toward a future in which the treasures of the Church will be abandoned and great spiritual blindness will spread everywhere.





This is a time of grace for your lives.





Do not fold your arms.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for allowing Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sI20Z9GAHBw