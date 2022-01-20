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Meet Joe Biden
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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126 views • January 20, 2022
We were told that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election and received over 80 million votes. Watch this video and decide for yourself if you believe that he is as popular as the news media declares that he is.

If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin

For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:

https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/

Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:

https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/

Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.

https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/

Can contact me directly at: [email protected]

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Joe Biden's Character at the Hall of Presidents is SPOT ON
il Donaldo Trumpo
https://rumble.com/vmf5ub-joe-bidens-robot-at-the-hall-of-presidents....html

Biden Rally Drowned Out by Chants of "Four More Years"
BonginoReport
https://rumble.com/vao27n-biden-rally-drowned-out-by-chants-of-four-more-years.html

Joe Biden's Entrance At His "Rally" Just Now Is the Most Embarrassing Thing I've Ever Seen
Dinesh D'Souza
https://rumble.com/vauvxl-joe-bidens-entrance-at-his-rally-just-now-is-the-most-embarrassing-thing-iv.html

Pennsylvania woman rips Biden over supply chain shortage, "I feel like I live in the Soviet Union"
BonginoReport
https://rumble.com/vsj1xr-pennsylvania-woman-rips-biden-over-supply-chain-shortage-i-feel-like-i-live.html

Pennsylvanians See Sign in the Sky Connecting Taliban To Joe Biden
https://rumble.com/vmro55-pennsylvanians-see-sign-in-the-sky-connecting-taliban-to-joe-biden.html
NextNewsNetwork

Joe Biden’s Motorcade Greeted By Hundreds of Trump Supporters In Michigan
THE AMERICAN REPORT
https://rumble.com/vnda87-joe-bidens-motorcade-greeted-by-hundreds-of-trump-supporters-in-michigan.html

Michigan Resident Tells Joe Biden To Stay Out Of This State And Leave Us Alone
BonginoReport
https://rumble.com/vncvv9-michigan-resident-tells-joe-biden-to-stay-out-of-this-state-and-leave-us-al.html

Local Resident Welcomes Biden to Michigan With 'F*** Joe Biden' Message in Backyard
Resist the Mainstream
https://rumble.com/vnj2gb-local-resident-welcomes-biden-to-michigan-with-f-joe-biden-message-in-backy.html

It’s spreading: Kids inside the bus Chant “F*ck Joe Biden” in Michigan
The Gateway Pundit
https://rumble.com/vndjlr-its-spreading-kids-inside-the-bus-chant-fck-joe-biden-in-michigan.html
Keywords
democratspoliticspresidentjoe-bidenfake-president
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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