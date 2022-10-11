Russia Answers Ukraine Terrorism - RT News

RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS! Destroying Deep State censorship! - If you have a channel, re-post it. They can't fight us all."Russian strikes a response to Ukrainian ‘terrorism’ — Putin"

"The Russian president has confirmed the launch of a major operation against Ukrainian infrastructure in response to the Crimean Bridge attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that any further Ukrainian “terrorist” assaults on Russian soil will be met with a significant military response. He was speaking after a wave of missiles struck Ukraine on Monday morning.

Putin confirmed that Russian troops carried out “massive strikes with long-range precision weapons on Ukrainian objects of energy, and military control and communications.” The response came two days after an explosion damaged the strategic Crimean Bridge, for which officials in Kiev claimed responsibility.

“If there are further attempts to conduct terrorist attacks on our soil, Russia will respond firmly and on a scale corresponding to the threats created against Russia,” Putin added."

Earlier in the day, multiple regions of Ukraine came under missile strikes, with at least 11 key infrastructure facilities damaged, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal. Putin stated that Russia was retaliating for a number of attempts to strike Russian infrastructure that have been attributed to Kiev.

