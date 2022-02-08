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Part two of the MEGA interview, as Christian welcomes David the Good to the Ice Age Farmer broadcast to discuss all things survival gardening: how to garden without a supply chain, integrating animals into your homestead, pushing the zone (aka "Ice Age Farming!"), and a deep dive into how David is developing a "Grocery Row Gardening" approach. This is a ridiculously fun conversation and you will not just enjoy it, but learn a few things as well. Let's get our hands dirty!
This one-hour special is PART TWO of the MEGA interview with @The Survival Gardening Channel with David The Good ! Part ONE is here:
https://iceagefarmer.com/dtg
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/02/08/david-the-good-survival-gardening-without-a-supply-chain-part-two/
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David's books:
Grow or Die - Survival Gardening: https://amzn.to/3rMe8jm
Grocery Row Gardening: https://amzn.to/3u0Qcvc
Push the Zone (Ice Age Farming!): https://amzn.to/3ADBVpB
(0:00) Intro
(1:25) What should I plant?
(7:41) Integrating animals
(17:50) Minimalist Gardening - no Supply Chain
(27:57) Pushing the Zone / Ice Age Farming
(39:39) BONUS: Deep Dive on Grocery Row Gardening
(1:01:07) Final Thoughts