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Burning Down a 6 YEAR OLD Joint!~ The Chronic Club
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10 views • August 26, 2021
Once a month the Chronic Club meets up to talk about cannabis from somewhere in Washington State at a legal adult-use pot shop.
Last time we looked at Sitka's hash joint. Join me this time as we score Seattle SuperChronics' 1g joint from 2015.
Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge podcast
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge
SCORING CRITERIA:
Judge’s scoring can be influenced by test results as well as the following 7 categories:
Appearance
Aroma
Taste
Strength / Effect
Cure
Quality / Care
Branding / Packaging
Music:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Last time we looked at Sitka's hash joint. Join me this time as we score Seattle SuperChronics' 1g joint from 2015.
Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge podcast
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge
SCORING CRITERIA:
Judge’s scoring can be influenced by test results as well as the following 7 categories:
Appearance
Aroma
Taste
Strength / Effect
Cure
Quality / Care
Branding / Packaging
Music:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords
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