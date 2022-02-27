© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(27.02.2022) Ukraine: The Latest Update - The Factual News And Counter-Propaganda
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • February 27, 2022
Global conversations and special report from Donetsk and Donbass front. Interview of Russell Bentley from USA and Alina Lipp from Germany, both in Donetsk today. Filmmaker Regis Tremblay is an American ex-pat living in Crimea, who is a major info source for real news from Russia/Donbass.
YouTube Channel Source - Regis Tremblay: https://www.youtube.com/user/tremregi
Russell "Texas" Bentley is an Information Warrior in Donetsk, DNR. He has been in Donbass since December 2014, as a soldier in the Novorussian Army, serving with the Essence of Time combat unit, in Vostok and XAH Battalions.
Now, as an accredited war correspondent, he provides factual news and counter-propaganda about the situation in Ukraine and the war against Donbass. Using cameras and computers instead of guns and grenades, he is still fighting against the US-backed fascist regime in Kiev. He is also the Vice President of Donbass Humanitarian Aid, a fund which has helped hundreds of innocent victims of the war since 2015.
YouTube Channel Source - Russell Bentley: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrISPAa6ZCgbDr4OFEsInBA
YouTube Channel Source - Regis Tremblay: https://www.youtube.com/user/tremregi
Russell "Texas" Bentley is an Information Warrior in Donetsk, DNR. He has been in Donbass since December 2014, as a soldier in the Novorussian Army, serving with the Essence of Time combat unit, in Vostok and XAH Battalions.
Now, as an accredited war correspondent, he provides factual news and counter-propaganda about the situation in Ukraine and the war against Donbass. Using cameras and computers instead of guns and grenades, he is still fighting against the US-backed fascist regime in Kiev. He is also the Vice President of Donbass Humanitarian Aid, a fund which has helped hundreds of innocent victims of the war since 2015.
YouTube Channel Source - Russell Bentley: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrISPAa6ZCgbDr4OFEsInBA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.