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Benton L. Bradberry Interview with Henrik Palmgren
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39 views • September 14, 2020
Benton L. Bradberry Interview with Henrik Palmgren (aka: Red Ice TV)
This book (The Myth of German Villainy) is about the mischaracterization of Germany as history's ultimate “villain.” The “official” story of Western Civilization in the twentieth century casts Germany as the disturber of the peace in Europe, and the cause of both World War I and World War Ii, though the facts don't bear that out. During both wars, fantastic atrocity stories were invented by Allied propaganda to create hatred of the German people for the purpose of bringing public opinion around to support the wars. The “Holocaust” propaganda which emerged after World War Ii further solidified this image of Germany as history's ultimate villain. But how true is this “official” story? Was Germany really history's ultimate villain?
BORN: October 25, 1937
DIED: September 25, 2019
Benton (Ben) Lawrence Bradberry, 81, passed away September 25, 2019.
Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/c/Bentonbradberrycom/featured
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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This book (The Myth of German Villainy) is about the mischaracterization of Germany as history's ultimate “villain.” The “official” story of Western Civilization in the twentieth century casts Germany as the disturber of the peace in Europe, and the cause of both World War I and World War Ii, though the facts don't bear that out. During both wars, fantastic atrocity stories were invented by Allied propaganda to create hatred of the German people for the purpose of bringing public opinion around to support the wars. The “Holocaust” propaganda which emerged after World War Ii further solidified this image of Germany as history's ultimate villain. But how true is this “official” story? Was Germany really history's ultimate villain?
BORN: October 25, 1937
DIED: September 25, 2019
Benton (Ben) Lawrence Bradberry, 81, passed away September 25, 2019.
Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/c/Bentonbradberrycom/featured
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at:
➤ Blog: https://truthernetwork.weebly.com
➤ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthernetwork/
➤ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthernetwork
➤ DLive: https://dlive.tv/truthernetwork [Inactive..., Help Us - We need 200 followers]
➤ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/truthernetwork
Make us feel we're not wasting our time and become viewer appreciation "cup of coffee" donor!
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➤ Get OFF of YouTube and JOIN BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/truthernetwork/
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