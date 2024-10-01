© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Top Gear Series 2 Episode 9 Original Airdate: 13 July 2003
The Hy-wire (Hydrogen drive-by-wire) is a concept car from General Motors originally introduced in January 2002. The car runs on hydrogen fuel cells and uses a drive-by-wire system, meaning that the car is controlled electronically. GM asked school children to name the car, and one of them suggested "Hy-wire".
The Hy-wire is powered by a fuel cell capable of producing 94 kilowatts of power continuously and up to 129 kilowatts for short periods.[4] The fuel cell itself is supplied with hydrogen from 3 tanks of compressed hydrogen located in the chassis. With its three-phase electric motor the 1,814 kg (4,000 lb) vehicle has a top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph