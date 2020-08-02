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Remembering the Sabbath Part 1
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48 views • August 02, 2020
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Sabbath Part 6
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Reboot the Root
Published 7 days ago |
Do we Remember the Sabbath Day as God commanded us to do?13 part teaching on what is the Sabbath Day, What is Sunday, Catholic/Man mandated doctrines, Catholic and Pagan traditions which all led to abolishing Gods 4th command. This teaching also covers how the Sabbath Day was changed to Sunday by Pagan and Catholic influences
Part 7: Constantine and church laws
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Current Time 0:00
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Duration 33:46
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Sabbath Part 6
3 views
channel image
Reboot the Root
Published 7 days ago |
Do we Remember the Sabbath Day as God commanded us to do?13 part teaching on what is the Sabbath Day, What is Sunday, Catholic/Man mandated doctrines, Catholic and Pagan traditions which all led to abolishing Gods 4th command. This teaching also covers how the Sabbath Day was changed to Sunday by Pagan and Catholic influences
Part 7: Constantine and church laws
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