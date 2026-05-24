© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
According to Scottish political commentator Jim Ferguson, the UK government is complicit in a globalist plan to intentionally destabilise the West via mass immigration, as part of a broader agenda to roll out digital ID and CBDCs.
"Keir Starmer's excuse that digital ID is going to stop mass illegal immigration is another complete smokescreen."
"It could be stopped within 24 hours... But they don't want to because it's part of the plan. It's part of the whole plan—that's by design—to flood our countries in the West with massive numbers of young illegal migrant men."
"They will create the problems, and then they will offer these dystopian solutions. So it's right out of that playbook."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!