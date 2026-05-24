According to Scottish political commentator Jim Ferguson, the UK government is complicit in a globalist plan to intentionally destabilise the West via mass immigration, as part of a broader agenda to roll out digital ID and CBDCs.



"Keir Starmer's excuse that digital ID is going to stop mass illegal immigration is another complete smokescreen."



"It could be stopped within 24 hours... But they don't want to because it's part of the plan. It's part of the whole plan—that's by design—to flood our countries in the West with massive numbers of young illegal migrant men."



"They will create the problems, and then they will offer these dystopian solutions. So it's right out of that playbook."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

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