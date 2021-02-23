Rush Limbaugh's Personal Friend Exposes The Assassination Attempt Against Trump And Other Things

This is probably not be what you want to hear, but I am going to stick with what looks like the truth. This is Alex Jones interviewing a personal friend of Rush Limbaugh who has inside sources who told him about the assignation attempt on Trump on Dec 21, 2019. Alex also heard about it from his sources, which appear to be the secret service. Alex also talks about what happened to Roger Stone's wife. Rush's friend also talks about what happened on Jan. 6. I know some or a lot of people do not like Alex, but he was the one person saying there is not going to be all these mass arrests at the inauguration like everybody thought, and he was right. So I think this is worth listening to. You decide :)