The ‘Great Dechurching’NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 15 2023

Davis and Graham write in their book, "The Great Dechurching: Who's Leaving, Why Are They Going, and What Will It Take to Bring Them Back?" that "more people have left the church in the last 25 years than all the new people who became Christians from the First Great Awakening, Second Great Awakening, and Billy Graham crusades combined." What does the falling away look like? It looks like this, but even worse than you think it is. Let me explain. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the professing Christian Church entered into a period of falling away from preaching and teaching rightly divided Bible doctrine in the tail-end of the 19th century with the emergence of the modern version 'bibles', the Revised Version was released in 1881, and the American Standard Version in 1901. With the launch of those two books, a 'direct hit' was leveled against the Church and the King James Bible that resulted in an ever-widening apostasy. By the time you get to the end of the 20th century, there are over 250 'bible' versions, all of them bad. Here in 2023, the vast majority of people who identify as Christian could not tell you the gospel of the kingdom of God that Paul preached if their lives depended on it. As a result, people are fleeing in record numbers even the feel-good, love gospel churches because they have no connection of any kind to God and the Bible. There is indeed a 'dechurching' underway, and on this episode we show you just how bad it really is, and what you can do about it. We will also cover the Joe Biden impeachment, the Hunter Biden indictment, and the collapse of America. TO THE FIGHT!!!

