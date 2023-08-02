Create New Account
Preserving our History with Neil Oliver
What is happening
Published Wednesday

July 31, 2023


The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/oliver-history/

If history is a story, who's writing it? And who's trying to erase it? Join James and archaeologist, author and TV presenter Neil Oliver as they sail the seas of history, discuss the value of memory and physical media, and attempt a dead reckoning of where we are and where we're going.

