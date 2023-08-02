Preserving our History with Neil Oliver

July 31, 2023
If history is a story, who's writing it? And who's trying to erase it? Join James and archaeologist, author and TV presenter Neil Oliver as they sail the seas of history, discuss the value of memory and physical media, and attempt a dead reckoning of where we are and where we're going.
