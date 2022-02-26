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Dr. Aaron Kheriaty MD | Full Interview - Planet Lockdown Series
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
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102 views • February 26, 2022
Dr. Kheriaty earned his MD degree from Georgetown University, and completed residency training in psychiatry at the University of California Irvine. For many years he was Professor of Psychiatry at UCI School of Medicine and Director of the Medical Ethics Program at UCI Health where he chaired the ethics committee. He also chaired the ethics committee at the California Department of State Hospitals for several years.

He was an advisor to the university during the first stages of the Covid saga but later as the vaccines became coercively required to maintain employment, he raised an ethical objection. As the professor of medical ethics to medical students, he set an example and stood his ground and was terminated from the university.

In this interview he discusses his experience through the last two years, the historical similarities of what is happening now to the tragedies of the 20th century and his perspective on where we go from here. He is an honorable man worthy of our respect.

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Dr. Aaron Kheriaty MD | Full Interview - Planet Lockdown Series

Dr Aaron Kheriaty, Full Interview, Planet Lockdown Series, February 24 2022
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full interviewplanet lockdown seriesfebruary 24 2022dr aaron kheriaty
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