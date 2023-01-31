ALERT !! UKRAINE Begins DIGITAL Currency.. WEF Pitches ((( DIIA ))).. Did You KNOW DIIA Means GODS ?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/5_rlS0C3mOI
Quotation from original video description….”The writing is on the wall .. The Obvious is NOW The Realty.. Transworld Airlines Has arrived !!!"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck