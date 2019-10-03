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5G Beware
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134 views • October 03, 2019
5G technology is coming like a freight train, and the telecom companies want you to buy in, but what if you found out that the way to faster mobile internet isn't secure, reliable, or even safe? Three experts share their insight on the coming 5G disaster and show us how to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the next big health crisis from corporate America since the smoking epidemic.
Produced By: Greater Earth Media
Produced By: Greater Earth Media
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