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Sorry Obama The Bible Doesn't Mention Glass Houses
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19 views • May 29, 2020
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Oct 9, 2015 with 2.1K views.
When quoting the Bible, the best advice is to accurately quote the words on the page. “The Good Book says don’t throw stones at glass houses, or make sure we’re looking at the log in our eye before we are pointing out the mote in other folks’ eyes,” Obama said during a speech in Nashville, Tennessee, as he was justifying his recent executive action granting amnesty for up to 5 million illegal aliens. President Obama had some trouble with that Tuesday, as he attempted to cite Holy Scripture, but did so with a verse that simply doesn’t exist. Unfortunately for the president, the Bible never mentions glass houses. “This is a new level of dishonest narcissism, even for Obama,” Treacher writes. “But I suppose it’s no surprise. He makes up stuff that isn’t in the Constitution all the time. Why not make up stuff that isn’t in the Bible? It’s all the same. Those guys are dead, and he has a lot of power, so too bad. “I used to think he said this kind of stuff to gaslight us, to make us question our very perceptions of reality. But that’s not it. He’s just a liar, and he’s not particularly good at it. The only people he ever manages to fool are leftists and the media.” Not only did Obama misquote the Bible, the president tied his amnesty effort to the Christmas story, explaining, “If we’re serious about the Christmas season, now is the time to reflect on those who are strangers in our midst and remember what it was like to be a stranger.” Opponents of Obama’s immigration policy have been noting that Joseph and Mary were actually visiting Joseph’s ancestral home of Bethlehem. Obama’s mention of a mote, or speck, in other folks’ eyes does have biblical legitimacy, as Jesus asked, “And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?” (Matthew 7:3)
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
When quoting the Bible, the best advice is to accurately quote the words on the page. “The Good Book says don’t throw stones at glass houses, or make sure we’re looking at the log in our eye before we are pointing out the mote in other folks’ eyes,” Obama said during a speech in Nashville, Tennessee, as he was justifying his recent executive action granting amnesty for up to 5 million illegal aliens. President Obama had some trouble with that Tuesday, as he attempted to cite Holy Scripture, but did so with a verse that simply doesn’t exist. Unfortunately for the president, the Bible never mentions glass houses. “This is a new level of dishonest narcissism, even for Obama,” Treacher writes. “But I suppose it’s no surprise. He makes up stuff that isn’t in the Constitution all the time. Why not make up stuff that isn’t in the Bible? It’s all the same. Those guys are dead, and he has a lot of power, so too bad. “I used to think he said this kind of stuff to gaslight us, to make us question our very perceptions of reality. But that’s not it. He’s just a liar, and he’s not particularly good at it. The only people he ever manages to fool are leftists and the media.” Not only did Obama misquote the Bible, the president tied his amnesty effort to the Christmas story, explaining, “If we’re serious about the Christmas season, now is the time to reflect on those who are strangers in our midst and remember what it was like to be a stranger.” Opponents of Obama’s immigration policy have been noting that Joseph and Mary were actually visiting Joseph’s ancestral home of Bethlehem. Obama’s mention of a mote, or speck, in other folks’ eyes does have biblical legitimacy, as Jesus asked, “And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?” (Matthew 7:3)
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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