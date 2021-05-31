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Impacting Intelligence (IQ) | Stefan Molyneux and Hank Pellissier
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30 views • May 31, 2021
Stefan Molyneux and Hank Pellissier discuss Intelligence (IQ) including ways in which human intelligence can be decreased by chosen behavior. Why is the IQ of Ashkenazi Jews so high compared to the general population? What religious tradition has had a fascinating dysgenic impact on intelligence? Should college education be free?
Hank Pellissier is a humanitarian writer, editor, speaker and producer, especially on futurist and transhumanist topics. He’s the author of several books including "Brighter Brains: 225 Ways to Elevate or Injure IQ" and "Why is the IQ of Ashkenazi Jews so High?"
225 Ways to Elevate or Injure IQ: http://ow.ly/O5OOa
Why is the IQ of Ashkenazi Jews so High?: http://ow.ly/O5OLJ
COISER Orphanage: http://ow.ly/O5OJq
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Within Christianity, there were no prohibitions of cousin marriages until a religious council in France banned it a few decades after the fall of the Western Roman Empire. Orthodox Christians also enacted a ban on the practice.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cousin_marriage#Judaism_and_Christianity
http://www.consang.net/images/d/dd/01AHBWeb3.pdf
As far back as the 5th century AD, Saint Augustine argued that incestuous relationships diminish social cohesion by promoting family tribalism.
https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=DpbsjpEB28UC&;pg=PA62
Jews, on the other hand, never had any bans on cousin marriages. Instead, they adopted the practices of the local dominant culture. Ashkenazi Jews, for example, very rarely married their cousins due to European influences, whereas non-Ashkenazim had relatively high rates of cousin marriages.
https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=Xt7f6WBEP0EC&;pg=PA229
During the Reformation, the Protestant branches, such as Baptists, Lutherans, and Methodists, rejected the Catholic ban, which is the reason why cousin marriages in the largely-Protestant United States were legal in all states prior to the Civil War.
DON'T GET USED
Hank Pellissier is a humanitarian writer, editor, speaker and producer, especially on futurist and transhumanist topics. He’s the author of several books including "Brighter Brains: 225 Ways to Elevate or Injure IQ" and "Why is the IQ of Ashkenazi Jews so High?"
225 Ways to Elevate or Injure IQ: http://ow.ly/O5OOa
Why is the IQ of Ashkenazi Jews so High?: http://ow.ly/O5OLJ
COISER Orphanage: http://ow.ly/O5OJq
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Within Christianity, there were no prohibitions of cousin marriages until a religious council in France banned it a few decades after the fall of the Western Roman Empire. Orthodox Christians also enacted a ban on the practice.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cousin_marriage#Judaism_and_Christianity
http://www.consang.net/images/d/dd/01AHBWeb3.pdf
As far back as the 5th century AD, Saint Augustine argued that incestuous relationships diminish social cohesion by promoting family tribalism.
https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=DpbsjpEB28UC&;pg=PA62
Jews, on the other hand, never had any bans on cousin marriages. Instead, they adopted the practices of the local dominant culture. Ashkenazi Jews, for example, very rarely married their cousins due to European influences, whereas non-Ashkenazim had relatively high rates of cousin marriages.
https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=Xt7f6WBEP0EC&;pg=PA229
During the Reformation, the Protestant branches, such as Baptists, Lutherans, and Methodists, rejected the Catholic ban, which is the reason why cousin marriages in the largely-Protestant United States were legal in all states prior to the Civil War.
DON'T GET USED
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