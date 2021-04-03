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MORE ABSOLUTE PROOF THAT COVID 'TEST' KIT SWABS ARE LOADED WITH NANO FIBERS
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4103 views • April 03, 2021
More Absolute Proof That Covid 'Test' Kit Swabs Are Loaded With Nano Fibers That
Will Go Into The Brain And Body -
We Have Been Repeatedly Warning Not To Get The
Kill Shot Injection OR To Allow Anyone To Put These 'Tests' In Your Nose And Sinus Area
Will Go Into The Brain And Body -
We Have Been Repeatedly Warning Not To Get The
Kill Shot Injection OR To Allow Anyone To Put These 'Tests' In Your Nose And Sinus Area
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