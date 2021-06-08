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Did the Mask Just Slip?
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240 views • June 08, 2021
Canada's totalitarian regime is having trouble keeping up appearances. But does that matter in a 'Globalized' world?
To support my work, please go to AmazingPolly.net: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU VERY MUCH!
In this video I revisit the book Political Ponerology, The Science of the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes.
reference: https://pearl-hifi.com/11_Spirited_Growth/10_Health_Neg/08_Psychopathy_OPs_AFs/03-Political_Ponerology_Full_Text.pdf
To support my work, please go to AmazingPolly.net: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU VERY MUCH!
In this video I revisit the book Political Ponerology, The Science of the Nature of Evil Adjusted for Political Purposes.
reference: https://pearl-hifi.com/11_Spirited_Growth/10_Health_Neg/08_Psychopathy_OPs_AFs/03-Political_Ponerology_Full_Text.pdf
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