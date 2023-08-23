Bases 137 Bob Osborne - Zennor Spirit of Place Part 3 Aleister Crowley

Bob Osborne, author the detailed book, 'Zennor Spirit of Place' , on the tiny village of Zennor, near St Ives in Cornwall. Here he gives a detailed talk on Aleister Crowley's activities at Zennor, and the huge effect this has been on the Fabian and Transhumanism movements, our culture and society across the world and what we now face today.
Transhumanization by 2050, if there are any humans left by then
This is a detailed talk, covering many aspects of what has been going on at Zennor and the scale of the key people involved. Part 3 of a series
