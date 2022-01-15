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SCA Session 87: We Are All David - January 14, 2022
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190 views • January 15, 2022
SCA Session 87: We Are All David - January 14, 2022
SCA Session 87: We Are All David - January 14, 2022
00:10:50 - Prof. Mattias Desmet . 01:0:54 - Riccardo Umberto Guerrino Bosi . 01: 57:26 - Deanna McLeod . 03: 25:26 - Aurelian Popa
Bonus. 04: 19:02 - Sarah Bennett . 04: 24:02 - Larken Rose . 04:39: 32 - Larken Rose translation by Jenny Friedheim.
Topic excerpt:▫Mass Formation Psychosis▫Australia: It's up to each individual now!▫The Pfizer studies - What went wrong?▫Pfizer: Significant conflict of interest.▫Romanian resistance
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
Tor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3d....jhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vj
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@Corona-Inv....estigative-Committee
SCA Session 87: We Are All David - January 14, 2021
SCA Session 87, We Are All David, Prof. Mattias Desmet, Riccardo Umberto Guerrino Bosi, Deanna McLeod , Aurelian Popa, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Dr. wolfgang Wodarg, Viviane Fischer, January 14 2021
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
SCA Session 87: We Are All David - January 14, 2022
00:10:50 - Prof. Mattias Desmet . 01:0:54 - Riccardo Umberto Guerrino Bosi . 01: 57:26 - Deanna McLeod . 03: 25:26 - Aurelian Popa
Bonus. 04: 19:02 - Sarah Bennett . 04: 24:02 - Larken Rose . 04:39: 32 - Larken Rose translation by Jenny Friedheim.
Topic excerpt:▫Mass Formation Psychosis▫Australia: It's up to each individual now!▫The Pfizer studies - What went wrong?▫Pfizer: Significant conflict of interest.▫Romanian resistance
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel: https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
Tor: http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3d....jhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vj
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@Corona-Inv....estigative-Committee
SCA Session 87: We Are All David - January 14, 2021
SCA Session 87, We Are All David, Prof. Mattias Desmet, Riccardo Umberto Guerrino Bosi, Deanna McLeod , Aurelian Popa, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Dr. wolfgang Wodarg, Viviane Fischer, January 14 2021
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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