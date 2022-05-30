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Finally! Ukraine Used a German Gepard Self-Propelled Anti-Aircraft Gun To Destroy Russia
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260 views • May 30, 2022
US Military News.
Germany has approved the delivery of the Gepard 35mm self-propelled anti-aircraft gun system to Ukraine. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht confirmed that Germany is ready to provide Gepard air defense armored vehicles during a meeting on April 26, 2022, held at the United States Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
The Gepard is a flak tank or an anti-aircraft gun. It is armed with twin 35-mm guns. These guns can target enemy aircraft and helicopters at an altitude up to 3,500 meters. The Ukrainian forces can use these tans against Russian attack helicopters.
Video Credit:
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
bundeswehr
JP-SWAT
NATO
U.S. Department of Defense
Ukraine of defence
Минобороны России
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aj2jgWpIVM0
Germany has approved the delivery of the Gepard 35mm self-propelled anti-aircraft gun system to Ukraine. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht confirmed that Germany is ready to provide Gepard air defense armored vehicles during a meeting on April 26, 2022, held at the United States Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
The Gepard is a flak tank or an anti-aircraft gun. It is armed with twin 35-mm guns. These guns can target enemy aircraft and helicopters at an altitude up to 3,500 meters. The Ukrainian forces can use these tans against Russian attack helicopters.
Video Credit:
Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
bundeswehr
JP-SWAT
NATO
U.S. Department of Defense
Ukraine of defence
Минобороны России
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aj2jgWpIVM0
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